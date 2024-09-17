Bokf Na Increases Stock Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Bokf Na boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,470,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,248,000 after acquiring an additional 226,547 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 194.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,222,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,220 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,586,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,404,000 after purchasing an additional 12,058 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 611,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,356,000 after purchasing an additional 192,962 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

Shares of RHP opened at $101.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.21. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $122.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.66.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryman Hospitality Properties

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is presently 91.10%.

In other news, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 8,077 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.78 per share, for a total transaction of $789,769.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 827,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,885,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on RHP

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.