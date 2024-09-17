Bokf Na Makes New Investment in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,471,000 after acquiring an additional 118,878 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 628,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 455,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,164,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 28.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 428,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,014,000 after acquiring an additional 94,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 275,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,529,000 after acquiring an additional 104,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Up 0.8 %

CPK opened at $123.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.61 and a 200-day moving average of $110.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.38. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.79 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74.

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $166.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.70 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 13.61%. Chesapeake Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 53.78%.

Insider Activity at Chesapeake Utilities

In related news, Director Paul L. Maddock, Jr. sold 9,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $1,094,037.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,702.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on CPK

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.