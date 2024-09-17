Bokf Na Purchases 154 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Bokf Na grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 25,674 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,073,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,051,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $83.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.81. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.62 and a fifty-two week high of $83.22.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2883 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.