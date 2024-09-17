Bokf Na Purchases 1,787 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Bokf Na boosted its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,389 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in GSK were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GSK in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised GSK to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank raised GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Argus raised GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GSK in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of GSK opened at $43.55 on Tuesday. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $33.67 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $90.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.66.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. GSK had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. Analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.3843 dividend. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.71%.

About GSK

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.