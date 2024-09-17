Bokf Na Purchases 6,283 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Bokf Na increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,098 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Select Medical by 528.7% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Select Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Select Medical by 52.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Price Performance

SEM opened at $35.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.42. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $21.28 and a 52-week high of $40.50.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Select Medical had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Select Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SEM shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Select Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Select Medical Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

