Bokf Na Raises Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Bokf Na increased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in MetLife were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 73.3% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 602.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 72.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $77.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.37. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.91 and a 1 year high of $79.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. MetLife had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 74.91%.

MET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.54.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

