Bokf Na Reduces Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bokf Na lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VYM opened at $126.91 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $127.50. The stock has a market cap of $57.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.17.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

