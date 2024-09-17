Bokf Na Sells 12,459 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bokf Na decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,459 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in PayPal were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,644,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $445,103,000 after acquiring an additional 904,804 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,668,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $225,283,000 after buying an additional 61,384 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,046,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $176,789,000 after buying an additional 146,643 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,891,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $177,541,000 after buying an additional 306,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,825,096 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $163,940,000 after buying an additional 84,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $71.07 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $74.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. New Street Research started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.56.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

