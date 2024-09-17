Bokf Na Sells 1,511 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Bokf Na trimmed its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 71.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 50,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $665,188,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 2,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,282. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,947. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PH opened at $597.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $563.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $545.56. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $362.49 and a 12 month high of $601.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $650.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $624.43.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

