Bokf Na Sells 4,018 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Bokf Na reduced its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 81.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,018 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Humana were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Humana by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Humana in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 274.1% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Price Performance

Humana stock opened at $315.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.50. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $298.61 and a one year high of $530.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $363.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.63.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUM. Baird R W raised shares of Humana to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on Humana from $396.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $398.70.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

