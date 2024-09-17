Bokf Na Sells 7,492 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Bokf Na lessened its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 74.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,492 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Republic Services by 416.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,562,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,837,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 424.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,722,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,918 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,892,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 361,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,681,000 after buying an additional 208,902 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $192.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.00.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $205.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.23 and a 12-month high of $208.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.04 and a 200 day moving average of $193.39.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 12.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 37.54%.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $649,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,832.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.