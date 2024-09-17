Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 295,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,856,000 after buying an additional 18,815 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at $2,044,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 142.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 16,815 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 47.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,995,000 after buying an additional 54,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 149,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,266,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAH. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $168.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.33.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.9 %

BAH stock opened at $158.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $106.90 and a 52-week high of $164.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.14). Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 65.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $149,185.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,207.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.