BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.23.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on BP from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group upgraded BP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded BP to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get BP alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BP

BP Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BP stock opened at $32.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. BP has a 1 year low of $30.67 and a 1 year high of $40.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.64.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $47.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.82 billion. BP had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BP will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BP Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BP

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. PSquared Asset Management AG acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at $50,315,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 656,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $23,233,000 after purchasing an additional 388,931 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the 1st quarter valued at $6,682,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 629,568 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,727,000 after purchasing an additional 132,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

About BP

(Get Free Report

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.