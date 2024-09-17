Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,161,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,276 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $51,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BFH. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Bread Financial by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bread Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Bread Financial by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bread Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

BFH stock opened at $49.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.95. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $59.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.74.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.01 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BFH shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Monday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Bread Financial Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

