BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BBIO. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.92.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBIO

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of BBIO opened at $26.19 on Monday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $44.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.30.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at BridgeBio Pharma

In related news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 4,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $102,586.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,103,390.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 27,389 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $676,234.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,897,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,917,867.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 4,155 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $102,586.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,390.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BridgeBio Pharma

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $46,843,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 545.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 985,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,785,000 after purchasing an additional 832,940 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.