BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter worth $6,726,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,353,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,353,000 after buying an additional 873,407 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $764,000. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

BrightSpire Capital Trading Down 0.2 %

BRSP opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $8.01. The company has a market cap of $770.75 million, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.14.

BrightSpire Capital Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.85%. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is currently -116.36%.

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRSP

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.