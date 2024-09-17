Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Position Trimmed by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAM. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 8,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.4% during the first quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 78,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of BAM stock opened at $45.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.31. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $45.42. The firm has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.56.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 92.37% and a net margin of 51.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.81.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

