Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Acquires 293,328 Shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) by 107.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 566,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,328 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Information Services Group were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Information Services Group by 14.5% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 188,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 23,884 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Information Services Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 119,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Information Services Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Information Services Group by 28.3% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 165,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 36,645 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

III has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Singular Research raised shares of Information Services Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Information Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of III opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average of $3.43. Information Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $4.98. The company has a market cap of $164.76 million, a PE ratio of -168.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $64.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.51 million. Information Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 7.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Information Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -900.00%.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

