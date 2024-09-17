Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Boosts Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $108.62 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.14.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

