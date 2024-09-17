Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Buys 1,193 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Objectivity Squared LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC now owns 51,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of IWD stock opened at $187.62 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $188.47. The firm has a market cap of $58.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.83 and a 200-day moving average of $177.32.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

