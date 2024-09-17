Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Buys 14,780 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 269.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,261 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,780 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 225.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 50.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 39.7% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 643 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Shares of BUD stock opened at $64.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $116.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.40 and its 200 day moving average is $61.19. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $67.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $15.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $68.50 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.25.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Further Reading

