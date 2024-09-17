Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Buys 5,950 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,599,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 55,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 16,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 7,080 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VIG stock opened at $196.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.82 and a 200-day moving average of $183.69. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $196.97.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

