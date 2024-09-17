Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Buys 6,001 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11,793.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,406,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352,369 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $671,392,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,094,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,600,000 after buying an additional 2,328,560 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,150.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,213,000 after buying an additional 1,990,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $284,337,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $176.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.72. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $176.59. The company has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.