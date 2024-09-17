Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Decreases Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEMG. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 199.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 11,336 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 364,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,457,000 after acquiring an additional 12,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,794,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $54.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.73 and its 200 day moving average is $52.96. The firm has a market cap of $80.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.57 and a 52-week high of $55.99.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.