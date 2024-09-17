Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $1.27 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $348.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.41.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $14,762,020.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at $21,451,287.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

Eaton stock opened at $306.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $191.82 and a 52-week high of $345.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $300.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

