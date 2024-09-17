Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $1.70 Million Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,045,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,696,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,740 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,196,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,784,000 after purchasing an additional 159,438 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.5% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,799,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,995,000 after purchasing an additional 156,339 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 34.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,542,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,229,000 after purchasing an additional 391,400 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $111,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.7 %

DD stock opened at $82.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.28. The company has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.33. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $85.12.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.