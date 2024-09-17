Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Corteva by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 56,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $265,298,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Corteva by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,739,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,371,000 after acquiring an additional 235,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE:CTVA opened at $56.27 on Tuesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.66. The company has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

