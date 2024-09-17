Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $2.80 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,589 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Netflix from $707.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.29.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,043,019.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,043,019.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 196,798 shares of company stock worth $129,552,672. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Trading Down 0.1 %

NFLX opened at $696.50 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.73 and a twelve month high of $711.33. The firm has a market cap of $300.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $660.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $638.54.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

