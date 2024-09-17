Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $4.12 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,960,000. Gordian Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 25,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 77,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW stock opened at $93.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.17. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.53 and a fifty-two week high of $97.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

