Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $6.23 Million Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 407.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,047 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in AON were worth $6,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AON. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in AON by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of AON by 5.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AON by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in AON by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in AON by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

AON Price Performance

NYSE AON opened at $350.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.44. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $268.06 and a 52 week high of $353.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $76.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. AON’s payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $313.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AON

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.