Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $7.94 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,947 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 641 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 837 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,746,936.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $162.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $156.60 to $204.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.23.

Broadcom Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of AVGO opened at $164.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.98. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.51 and a twelve month high of $185.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 9.12%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

