Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $7.97 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,701 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 399.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,284,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,801,000 after acquiring an additional 38,621,954 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,062,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,264 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,767,000 after buying an additional 30,526,866 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,275,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,625,000 after buying an additional 11,011,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,872,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,406,000 after acquiring an additional 216,899 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

IJH stock opened at $61.22 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $62.86. The company has a market cap of $85.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.19 and its 200-day moving average is $59.30.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

