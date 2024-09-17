Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Increases Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 43.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,491 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $4,027,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $21,970,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Stryker by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 19,796 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK stock opened at $371.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $343.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.53. The firm has a market cap of $141.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.68. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $374.63.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $386.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Stryker from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.58.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at $949,716. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,600 shares of company stock valued at $68,330,400. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

