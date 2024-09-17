Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,072 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,769,084 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,815,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,582 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Walt Disney by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,883,983 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,477,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,730 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $1,490,492,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,040,297 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,473,252,000 after purchasing an additional 293,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,201,556 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $650,229,000 after purchasing an additional 306,676 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.95.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $91.84 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $166.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.35.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

