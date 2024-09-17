Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Reduces Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.9% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Financial LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1,210.1% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 27,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,372,000 after buying an additional 25,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $572.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $537.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $485.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $578.73. The firm has a market cap of $136.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.43.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

