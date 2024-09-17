Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 5,401 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,401 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in PayPal by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,724,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,882,000 after purchasing an additional 958,130 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,644,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $445,103,000 after buying an additional 904,804 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in PayPal by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,899,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $194,262,000 after buying an additional 687,940 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,297,000. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its holdings in PayPal by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 1,700,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,397,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $71.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $74.40. The stock has a market cap of $72.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.79 and a 200-day moving average of $64.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Argus upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on PayPal from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, William Blair raised PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PYPL

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.