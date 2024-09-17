Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Stock Position Lifted by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,001 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.07% of Builders FirstSource worth $11,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 4,814 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,623,000 after purchasing an additional 103,641 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 376.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,350.7% in the 2nd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pecaut & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $183.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.43.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $187.65 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.24 and a 1 year high of $214.70. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.36 and its 200-day moving average is $170.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In other news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $4,610,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,650,775.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.