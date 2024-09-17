Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NASDAQ:CLSM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NASDAQ:CLSM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the August 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NASDAQ:CLSM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF alerts:

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CLSM opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.71 million, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.50. Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF has a 1-year low of $19.57 and a 1-year high of $21.43.

About Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF

The Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (CLSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term growth by allocating to a mix of broad asset class ETFs in response to economic conditions. The fund uses an algorithm to select investments in sectors that it identifies as attractive pursuant to its moderate risk profile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.