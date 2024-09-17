Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$79.15.

Several analysts have recently commented on CM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$71.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Cormark raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$75.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th.

In related news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 47,430 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.41, for a total transaction of C$3,956,136.30. In related news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 47,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.41, for a total transaction of C$3,956,136.30. Also, Senior Officer Hratch Dikran Panossian sold 5,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.89, for a total transaction of C$441,791.70. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,790 shares of company stock worth $13,769,695. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSE CM opened at C$83.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$72.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$68.78. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$47.44 and a 1-year high of C$83.92. The company has a market cap of C$78.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 52.10%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

