Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Holdings Increased by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,003,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,035,000 after acquiring an additional 42,545 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 358,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,990,000 after purchasing an additional 86,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CNI opened at $120.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.43. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $134.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.614 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 39.07%.

Several brokerages have commented on CNI. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.35.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

