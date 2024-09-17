Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Holdings Lowered by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,836,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 121,265 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $144,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 89,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 34,856 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,850,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,969,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $948,585,000 after buying an additional 507,177 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 72,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after buying an additional 14,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 667,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,752,000 after buying an additional 12,323 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $87.28 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $91.58. The company has a market cap of $81.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1373 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

CP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.50 to $89.06 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.36.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

