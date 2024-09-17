Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 68,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 33,709 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,814,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,667,000 after acquiring an additional 181,639 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 489,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,603,000 after acquiring an additional 9,794 shares during the period.

Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF stock opened at $26.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $20.80 and a twelve month high of $27.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.83.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

