Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Short Interest Up 5.5% in August

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,150,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the August 15th total of 8,670,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.89.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF opened at $140.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $88.23 and a 1-year high of $153.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,491.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,060,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

