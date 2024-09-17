Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Position Cut by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Casella Waste Systems worth $4,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 5.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter valued at about $293,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.6% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter valued at about $11,093,000. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CWST. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.75.

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $108.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 349.68, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.99. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $108.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $377.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.87 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

