CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,132,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,355 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.36% of CGI worth $312,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CGI by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,603,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $840,109,000 after acquiring an additional 64,037 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in CGI by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,269,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,353,000 after acquiring an additional 79,303 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CGI during the 4th quarter worth about $273,239,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in CGI by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,203,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,873,000 after acquiring an additional 43,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in CGI by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,803,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,025,000 after acquiring an additional 105,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Get CGI alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIB has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on CGI in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CGI to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC downgraded CGI from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on CGI from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.67.

CGI Trading Up 0.4 %

GIB opened at $116.06 on Tuesday. CGI Inc. has a one year low of $93.07 and a one year high of $118.89. The company has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.76.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40. CGI had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGI Profile

(Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.