Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 77.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 219.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 362.5% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $203.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.65 and a 12 month high of $275.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.08.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 14.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Baird R W cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $228.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.00.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

