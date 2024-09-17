Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) VP Buys $24,956.64 in Stock

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) VP Herbert Hotchkiss acquired 212 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.72 per share, with a total value of $24,956.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,956.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Chart Industries Stock Performance
Chart Industries stock opened at $117.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.60 and a 12 month high of $176.85. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.67 and its 200-day moving average is $143.69.
Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of Chart Industries
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Chart Industries by 905.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.
Chart Industries Company Profile
Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.
