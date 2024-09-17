Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $380.16

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 380.16 ($5.02) and traded as high as GBX 394.93 ($5.22). Chemring Group shares last traded at GBX 383 ($5.06), with a volume of 505,512 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 415 ($5.48) to GBX 460 ($6.08) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.94) price target on shares of Chemring Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chemring Group in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Chemring Group Stock Performance

Chemring Group Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of £1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,481.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 396.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 380.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Chemring Group PLC provides countermeasures, sensors, information, and energetic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company offers sensors and information products, such as point chemical detector, sensor, JSLSCAD, and I-SCAD; miniature radar altimeter, R Visor, 3D radars, husky mounted detection system, groundshark, MDS-10, and groundhunters; resolve, locate, LOCATE-T, and viper products; and advisory, research, and design and engineering services.

Featured Articles

