Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$16.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CHP.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.69.

Shares of CHP.UN stock opened at C$15.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.52. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a one year low of C$11.79 and a one year high of C$15.33.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

