Choreo LLC Acquires 32,218 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 220.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,218 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,199,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,600,000 after buying an additional 678,231 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 23.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,463,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after acquiring an additional 273,706 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 951,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 68,071 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 25.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 884,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 180,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 603,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 18,096 shares in the last quarter.

BDJ opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.22. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $8.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0562 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

